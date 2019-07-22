FARIA, MARIA STELLA EVANGELISTA (nee GONSALVES) Born October 18, 1924 in Georgetown, British Guiana, passed away peacefully in her 95th year at Markham Stouffville Hospital on July 19, 2019. Stella immigrated to Canada July 16, 1971 and worked for the Ministry of Education and Rembrandt Awards. Finally home with her loving husband Joseph, parents Julio and Veronica Gonsalves, siblings John, Ivor, Vernon and Sister Jude Mary. Dear Mother of Julianne (Jim), Julio (Linda), Joseph (Penny), Jackie (Jan), Jeremy (Karen) and Jeffrey (Melanie). Grandmother of: Erin (Brett), Jamie (Amy), Louise, Genevieve (Jeremy), Caroline (Anton), Jolyon, Jana (Rob), Jacinte (Hal), Jan Jr., Melissa (Ken), Michelle (Alex), Nicholas (Karyn), Natalie (Jason), Jonathan (Tamar) and Daniel (Sara). Dearest Great-Grandmother of: AJ, Roman, Joshua, Benjamin, Jodie, Arlo, Aliyah, Mark, Lando, Mariah, Nala, Tyson, Gianluca, Giuliana, Hunter and Austin. Stella will be greatly missed by her sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all her friends from work and her days in Guyana. Stella, having been widowed so early in life, spent her 94 years devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed! The family would like to thank the staff at Parkview Home for their kind care of Mom over the last 4 ½ years. Visitation will be at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home on Friday, July 26, 2019 between the hours of 2-4 and 6-9 p.m: 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, ON. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Church: 3898 Hwy. 7 East, Unionville, ON. Online condolences may be made at chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 22, 2019