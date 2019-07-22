Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIA STELLA EVANGELISTA FARIA. View Sign Service Information Chapel Ridge Funeral Home 8911 Woodbine Avenue Markham , ON L3R 5G1 (905)-305-8508 Obituary

FARIA, MARIA STELLA EVANGELISTA (nee GONSALVES) Born October 18, 1924 in Georgetown, British Guiana, passed away peacefully in her 95th year at Markham Stouffville Hospital on July 19, 2019. Stella immigrated to Canada July 16, 1971 and worked for the Ministry of Education and Rembrandt Awards. Finally home with her loving husband Joseph, parents Julio and Veronica Gonsalves, siblings John, Ivor, Vernon and Sister Jude Mary. Dear Mother of Julianne (Jim), Julio (Linda), Joseph (Penny), Jackie (Jan), Jeremy (Karen) and Jeffrey (Melanie). Grandmother of: Erin (Brett), Jamie (Amy), Louise, Genevieve (Jeremy), Caroline (Anton), Jolyon, Jana (Rob), Jacinte (Hal), Jan Jr., Melissa (Ken), Michelle (Alex), Nicholas (Karyn), Natalie (Jason), Jonathan (Tamar) and Daniel (Sara). Dearest Great-Grandmother of: AJ, Roman, Joshua, Benjamin, Jodie, Arlo, Aliyah, Mark, Lando, Mariah, Nala, Tyson, Gianluca, Giuliana, Hunter and Austin. Stella will be greatly missed by her sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all her friends from work and her days in Guyana. Stella, having been widowed so early in life, spent her 94 years devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed! The family would like to thank the staff at Parkview Home for their kind care of Mom over the last 4 ½ years. Visitation will be at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home on Friday, July 26, 2019 between the hours of 2-4 and 6-9 p.m: 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, ON. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Church: 3898 Hwy. 7 East, Unionville, ON. Online condolences may be made at



FARIA, MARIA STELLA EVANGELISTA (nee GONSALVES) Born October 18, 1924 in Georgetown, British Guiana, passed away peacefully in her 95th year at Markham Stouffville Hospital on July 19, 2019. Stella immigrated to Canada July 16, 1971 and worked for the Ministry of Education and Rembrandt Awards. Finally home with her loving husband Joseph, parents Julio and Veronica Gonsalves, siblings John, Ivor, Vernon and Sister Jude Mary. Dear Mother of Julianne (Jim), Julio (Linda), Joseph (Penny), Jackie (Jan), Jeremy (Karen) and Jeffrey (Melanie). Grandmother of: Erin (Brett), Jamie (Amy), Louise, Genevieve (Jeremy), Caroline (Anton), Jolyon, Jana (Rob), Jacinte (Hal), Jan Jr., Melissa (Ken), Michelle (Alex), Nicholas (Karyn), Natalie (Jason), Jonathan (Tamar) and Daniel (Sara). Dearest Great-Grandmother of: AJ, Roman, Joshua, Benjamin, Jodie, Arlo, Aliyah, Mark, Lando, Mariah, Nala, Tyson, Gianluca, Giuliana, Hunter and Austin. Stella will be greatly missed by her sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all her friends from work and her days in Guyana. Stella, having been widowed so early in life, spent her 94 years devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed! The family would like to thank the staff at Parkview Home for their kind care of Mom over the last 4 ½ years. Visitation will be at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home on Friday, July 26, 2019 between the hours of 2-4 and 6-9 p.m: 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, ON. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Church: 3898 Hwy. 7 East, Unionville, ON. Online condolences may be made at chapelridgefh.com Published in the Toronto Star on July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close