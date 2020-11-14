(nee WEBER)

August 10, 1931 - November 4, 2020

Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 with her family by her side at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late George Strobel. Loving Mother of Helmuth (Cheryl) and Linda (Patrick). Cherished Grandmother of Tiffany (Mike), Nicolas (Monika) and Matthew (Sara). Dear sister of Rudy (Emmi) Weber and the late Bernadette. Maria will be fondly remembered by family and friends for her warmth, generosity, selfless nature and fierce love of her family. She took great pride in cooking and baking (especially pies) for her loved ones. Mom consistently gave all of herself while asking for nothing in return. We love you Mom/Oma. You will forever remain in our hearts and memories.

Our family wishes to express their gratitude to the dedicated staff at the Chartwell Wenleigh for Maria's care. A private family remembrance will be held next spring at the interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. If so desired, donations in Maria's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca.

