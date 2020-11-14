1/1
MARIA STROBEL
(nee WEBER)
August 10, 1931 - November 4, 2020
Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 with her family by her side at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late George Strobel. Loving Mother of Helmuth (Cheryl) and Linda (Patrick). Cherished Grandmother of Tiffany (Mike), Nicolas (Monika) and Matthew (Sara). Dear sister of Rudy (Emmi) Weber and the late Bernadette. Maria will be fondly remembered by family and friends for her warmth, generosity, selfless nature and fierce love of her family. She took great pride in cooking and baking (especially pies) for her loved ones. Mom consistently gave all of herself while asking for nothing in return. We love you Mom/Oma. You will forever remain in our hearts and memories.
Our family wishes to express their gratitude to the dedicated staff at the Chartwell Wenleigh for Maria's care. A private family remembrance will be held next spring at the interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. If so desired, donations in Maria's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
