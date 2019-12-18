Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria SUPPA. View Sign Service Information Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel 2058 Kipling Ave Etobicoke , ON M9W4J9 (416)-745-7555 Obituary

SUPPA, Maria (nee DeCARIA) A loving soul with a gentle heart, joyful, wise and a chef par excellence who opened her home to all. She was lively, engaged and good-humoured until the last moments of her life. Maria, almost 99 years young, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and devoted care-giver, Aida, at Humber River Hospital on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Antonio "Tony". Beloved mother of Bruno, Salvatore (the late Carla), Orlando and Rose Mary (Michael Rossetti). Adored Nonna of Anthony Robert, Vanessa, Anthony Paul, Daniel (Alyssa), Michelle (Adam), Matthew (Christina), Christopher (Alexandra), Olivia (Benedict), Roberto, David (Rebecca), Giorgio and Stephanie. Loving great-grandmother of Mattias, Elle and Hailey. Fondly remembered by her siblings and her many nephews, nieces, family, caregivers and friends. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Saturday, December 21, 2019 leaving the funeral home at 8:45 a.m. for Funeral Mass at All Saints Church (1415 Royal York Road at La Rose Avenue) at 9:30 a.m. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Michael's Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at



