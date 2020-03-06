|
SZOCZEI, Maria December 7, 1943 - February, 28, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Szoczei, on February 28, 2020, at Sunnybrook Health Centre. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her nephews Peter and Endre and also by her many dear friends. A visitation will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto, 416-485-5572, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 11 – 12 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Maria.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2020