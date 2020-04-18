Maria TOMASZEWKSKI
TOMASZEWKSKI, Maria It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Tomaszewski (nee Fulawka), on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, succumbing to the COVID-19 virus. Maria, 83 years young, was predeceased by her husband, Kazimierz (2005), she leaves behind four sons, Richard, Les, Jerry and Henry, six grand-children, Samantha, Sarah, Stefanie, Mitchell, Melanie and Nicholas and five sisters, a tremendous loss to everyone. Maria was born in Eastern Poland in 1936, the second of six children. Surviving the war with her family, she soon faced further adversity, contracting Tuberculosis. She survived the disease, however, it left her with a permanent hip disability. Her strong inner strength and passion for life, did not allow her disability to hold her back. Maria left Poland in 1958 to visit her uncle in Canada, where she met her future husband Kazimierz. They married in Poland in 1960, after which returned and settled in Canada, where they raised four children. On top of raising a family, Maria continued to support her family in Poland, eventually sponsoring several sisters to emigrate. She always strived to help and support others, putting their needs ahead of her own. She had a brilliant smile and a great sense of humour, always working to see the positive side of people and situations. Her love, passion, generosity, strength, guidance and laughter will be sorely missed. Mama, thank you for everything, we love you dearly.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
