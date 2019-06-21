TROIANO, MARIA 1926 – 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Maria Troiano on June 19, 2019, at the age of 93. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Maria was predeceased by her loving husband Gaetano, they were married for over 55 years. Maria was a beloved mother of Donato (Angela), caring and devoted grandmother to Maria (Vince), Gaetano (Jennifer), Joseph and her late grandson Mark Troiano. Maria was also an adoring great-grandmother to Gianmarco. Maria will be greatly missed by her brother Emilio, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2:00 to 5:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. with an Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com Charitable donations may be made in Maria's honour to the Heart & Stroke foundation or to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 21, 2019