UDVARI, MARIA With sadness, we announce the passing of Maria on September 11, 2019 at the age of 75. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband Alex. Maria will be missed by all of her family and friends. Flower arrangements will be greatly appreciated as Maria had a great passion for flowers. Visitation will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave.) on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 4-9 p.m. A funeral service will also be celebrated on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside the funeral home chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 13, 2019