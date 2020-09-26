PACKHAM C.M., Ph.D., DSc, F.R.S.C., MARIAN CAMPBELL AITCHISON UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR EMERITUS UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO December 13, 1927 - September 20, 2020 After having enjoyed ten weeks at the family cottage on Lake Joseph, our cherished mother died peacefully with her children by her side. Loving and beloved wife for 68 years of the late James Lennox Packham (2017). Survived by her son Neil and his wife Dale Wilson, daughter Janet and her husband John McCann, and her sister Helen Oldham. Predeceased by her sister Edith McClelland of North Vancouver (2009). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and their families and special family friends. Born in Toronto, Marian lived in Weston and attended Weston Collegiate. She graduated from Victoria College at the University of Toronto in Physiology and Biochemistry. B.A. 1949, with the Lieutenant Governor's Silver Medal. Her Ph.D. was in Biochemistry in 1954. Following nine years of part-time teaching biochemistry at the University of Toronto, she began her research career at the Research Station of the Ontario Veterinary College in Guelph and then at the Blood and Vascular Disease Research Centre Unit at the University of Toronto. In 1967 Marian rejoined the Department of Biochemistry, rose through the ranks and became a University Professor in 1989. She also held an appointment as a Visiting Professor part-time at McMaster University. Her research involved the study of blood platelets, their role in arterial thrombosis, and inhibition of their function by drugs such as aspirin. She became a highly cited scientist at a time when there were few women in biomedicine. In 1988 she shared the J. Allyn Taylor International Award in Medicine with J. Fraser Mustard. In 2012 she was appointed as a Member of the Order of Canada, an unexpected and much appreciated honour. Marian served on a number of departmental, faculty and university committees. Her scholarly responsibilities included membership on the editorial board of six journals in her field, and review committees of numerous institutions such as the Medical Research Council of Canada, the National Institutes of Health of the U.S.A. and the Ontario Heart Foundation. In "retirement" she continued her teaching and research for six years, and then wrote books, articles and biographies about major figures and events in Canadian medical history. She received an Arbor Award for Voluntary Service to the University of Toronto. Marian skied for seventy years and enjoyed the activities at the cottage frequently joined by friends and extended family. In retirement, she and Jim travelled extensively. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St., Parry Sound). The family hopes to be able to arrange a celebration of life once pandemic restrictions make it possible. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or to the Department of Biochemistry, University of Toronto would be appreciated. To send an online condolence to the family, please go to torrancefuneralhome.com