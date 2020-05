Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSS, MARIAN AUGUSTA Beloved wife of Mervin Ross, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, with her loving and devoted husband at her side. Her sister Zena Rufino died last January. A memorial service for Marian will be held at a date to be announced.



