MANNING, Marian Elaine (nee DOUGLAS) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marion Manning (nee Douglas) on June 17, 2019, age of 89. Beloved wife to John Manning for 66 years and loving mother to Hal, Chris and Lee. Devoted grandmother to Matthew and Holly. Marion's gift of making everyone feel comfortable stemmed from her nursing background. Her love of animals, her ability to tell a great story and her beautiful drawings will be truly missed. Heaven will be a little bit brighter now that she is there.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019