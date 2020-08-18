1/1
Marian FIELDING
FIELDING, Marian It is with great sadness that we share Marian's unexpected and peaceful passing on August 15, 2020 in her 91st year. Best friend and beloved wife of 66 years to David W. Fielding. Marian will be greatly missed by her children John (Patricia), Bill (Sharon), Jim (Tracy) and Peter (predeceased, and with whom she will be happily reunited). Marian was adored by her grandchildren: Katie, David, Andrea, Gillian (Jerome), Christopher, Stephanie, Marc, Julia, Robert, Kristy (Bob) and Jamie. She cherished and had a special bond and friendship with each of them. She also received so much joy from her great-grandchildren Lucy, Charlotte and Harper. Marian was born in Mount Forest, Ontario as one of seven children to Harvey and Florence McEachern. She will be missed by her close, much-loved sisters, Jean Woods (her twin) and Doris Gascho, and her brother, Murray. She also leaves behind her dearly loved sisters-in-law, Joan Fielding Foster and Joan Raspberry Fielding. She will join her brothers Bob, Jim and Donald who predeceased her. She will be remembered warmly by her many nieces and nephews. Marian's life was full of love and adventure. She started her career as a primary teacher in Strabane, Ontario where she met her husband, Dave. Together, they created a beautiful journey, partnership and life-long love affair. They moved to Edmonton, Alberta after marrying (where Marian started the first Kindergarten in the province), then to Ottawa, finally settling in Toronto where she focused on raising her four boys. She was the nucleus of the family and the community. One always felt better after spending time with Marian as she shared her kind heart, warm words and wonderful sense of humour. She was a friend and confidante to many including her children, grandchildren, siblings, neighbours from various homes, friends from the Golf Club (where she enjoyed curling and golfing), friends from St. Timothy's Church, and more recently the Muir Park community. Her life was defined by elegance, style, and grace, and she enjoyed hosting beautiful dinner parties as much as planning big celebrations for those she loved. Mostly, she cherished spending time and enjoying life with Dave and her family. A private family service will be followed by a future celebration of Marian's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Wish Foundation (www.childrenswish.ca) or St. Timothy's Church in North York, ON (https://sttimothyto.archtoronto.org). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
August 17, 2020
Dear David,
How very sad and unexpected to learn of your dear wife's passing. Although my acquaintance with Marian was brief, I recognized her as the glue that kept your household filled with boys & men, filled with much love and laughter.
May she rest in peace.
Fondly,
Jane
Jane Bosley
