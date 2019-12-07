KEMP, Marian Passed away peacefully at the age of 83, on November 29, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Predeceased by her husband, Kimball "Ray" Kemp. Loving sister to Jean. Step-mother to Debbie, Barbara and Cindy. She will be sorely missed. A Memorial Service will be held at Armour Heights Presbyterian Church (105 Wilson Ave., North York), on Monday, December 9th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted at The Simple Alternative – Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019