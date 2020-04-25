LASICA, MARIAN (MIKE) April 17, 1955 – April 8, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Marian (Mike) Lasica, on April 8, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Adam. Mike is survived by his mother, Janina, and his siblings, Mary (Ron), Chris and Joe (Rose). He will be remembered by his nieces, nephew and great-nephew. A private family ceremony has taken place. He is entombed at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Mike's memory may be made to the Toronto Humane Society.

