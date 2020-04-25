MARIAN (MIKE) LASICA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LASICA, MARIAN (MIKE) April 17, 1955 – April 8, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Marian (Mike) Lasica, on April 8, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Adam. Mike is survived by his mother, Janina, and his siblings, Mary (Ron), Chris and Joe (Rose). He will be remembered by his nieces, nephew and great-nephew. A private family ceremony has taken place. He is entombed at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Mike's memory may be made to the Toronto Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved