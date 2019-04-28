THOMAS, Marian Louise (nee PALLETT) Peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 87, after living with the effects of COPD for many years. Loving and supporting mom of Penny and her husband Bruce. Cherished gramma to Katelyn (Colin) and Taylor. Much loved great-gramma to Scott. Predeceased by her parents Bertha (Kerschner) and Charles Pallett. Mom loved reminiscing about "the good old days" and we loved to remind her of the crown she carried as the former Miss Cooksville 1949 - a true beauty inside and out. A special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Sunrise of Oakville who filled her quiet days with love and laughter. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home (3164 Ninth Line, Oakville), on Thursday, May 2nd from 9:30 – 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the chapel. If desired, donations may be made to the Oakville Hospital Foundation.

