HOLT, MARIAN MAY (nee BOOTH) Passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Wife of the late Percy Holt, mother of estranged daughter Allison Jane Holt and grandmother of Deanna Marie Holt-Schmidt, both of whom I love very much and wish them well. I wish my partner and best friend, James Bright, his daughter Tracey and husband Harry and his son Neil and wife Lisa and children Christopher and Kayla, love for being so kind to me when I really needed it. Thank you. I have been a longtime volunteer with the Canadian Red Cross and have recently received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for over 45-years of voluntary service. Earlier in my career, I was the recipient of the Member of the Order of The Red Cross. If you wish, please make a donation to the Red Cross in my name. Thank you to my friends and neighbours in Heritage Village, Vineland, my bridge buddies especially. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIAN MAY HOLT.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019