WILSON, MARIAN RUTH At the Village of Humber Heights Retirement Home in Etobicoke, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 77, a casualty of COVID-19. Much loved mother of Ian (Hiromi) in Aizuwakamatsu, Japan, Katherine (Paul) in London, U.K., and Jessica (Armando) in NY, USA. Loving Grandma to Nanami, Hinata, Teppei, Michael, Jack and Lauren. Predeceased by her husband of 45 years, John Cleland Wilson, in 2010, and her son Michael James Wilson, in 1984. A funeral will be held in the future, once international travel becomes safely possible.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2020.