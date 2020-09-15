1/
Marian SORENSEN
SORENSEN, Marian It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our much loved Marian on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 65. Loving and devoted mother of Aaron. Cherished sister of Diane and Ralph. Dear aunt of Brian and great-aunt of Laureen. Fondly remembered by her niece Annette of Denmark. The family would like to thank Dr. Sidenberg and Dr. Zaniewski for their care and compassion. The family will receive their friends for visitation at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 3 - 6 p.m. (Due to the pandemic, limited capacity and seating will be available. Masks are required by all in attendance and social distancing will be in effect.) In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
