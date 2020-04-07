Home

MARIAN (HOBBS) TRAFFORD

TRAFFORD, MARIAN (HOBBS) November 4, 1930 - April 3, 2020 Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by husband Ralph, brothers, Gord (late Ena), Ken (late Pat) and Garnet (Lola). Survived by her children, Jim Mitchell, Ross (Vickie), Marlene (Larry Lai) and Allen (Lynn), 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Known to many as "Aunt Marian" (especially in Long Branch), or simply "mom". Thanks to the staff at Port Credit Residences and Credit River Retirement Residence, and the VON nurses who provided light on the darkest days. Celebration of life to be arranged. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Victorian Order of Nurses or the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 7, 2020
