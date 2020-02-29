Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Casimir's Parish Church
156 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
MARIANNA DUTCZAK


1923 - 2020
MARIANNA DUTCZAK Obituary
DUTCZAK, MARIANNA (nee MARCINKOWSKA) With great sorrow I would like to inform all our friends of the passing of my Mom, Marianna Dutczak, born in Poland on September 8, 1923, who passed away at home peacefully, as she wished, on February 17, 2020, in Toronto, surrounded by her family after prolonged battle with Alzheimer's dementia. We miss her greatly and her passing created an aching void. Marianna grew up in Poland and at the age of 16 was rounded up by Nazis and taken to a forced labour camp in Hamerau, Nazi Germany, with many Polish Catholics sharing this tragedy. After five years of this tragic situation, she was freed by Allied Forces and returned to Poland at the age of 21. She finished schooling, worked on her life, took care of her children, with her daughter becoming a practising psychologist in Poland and her son a practising family physician in Toronto. She came to Canada over 30 years ago to help out with her grandchildren, became a Canadian citizen, always worked hard and never missed the Sunday Mass. She often talked to God daily. 13 years ago she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia and put up a brave fight till the end. We miss her dearly. Funeral Mass with prayers will be held at St. Casimir's Parish Church: 156 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, on March 7th at 11 a.m. This will be in Polish. Friends who cannot attend are asked to say a prayer at their home, workplace, or their own worship sites at that time. Thank you for outpouring love and support for our family, - Miroslaw Dutczak MD
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
