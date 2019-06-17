PUMO, MARIANNA Peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Antonino Pumo. Dear mother of Vito Pumo and his wife Lynne. Proud grandmother to Anthony (Maggie), Christopher (Kylee), Maria (Joey) and great-grandmother to Jacob, Lucas and Ashton. Survived by her sister-in-law Maria Orlando, her niece Nina Orlando and nephew Peter Pumo. Family and friends will be received at the Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, on Tuesday, June 18th from 2-5 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Epiphany of Our Lord Parish, 3200 Pharmacy Road, on Wednesday, June 19th at 11 a.m. Entombment at Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019