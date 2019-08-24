CHEETHAM, (THERESA) MARIANNE Following a lengthy illness, Marianne passed away peacefully at home, on August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Dillon and loving mother to Timothy and Norah. Predeceased by parents Murray and Rose Cheetham, Marianne is mourned by her siblings Fred, Martha, Hugh and Sarah, her sister-in-law Margaret Ecker and their families. Dedicated to her profession as a nurse practitioner and strongly committed to helping the vulnerable and marginalized in our society and new immigrants, Marianne returned to Canada in the early 1980's after beginning her work in community care in India and Bhutan. For over 35 years, she worked at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre, more recently splitting time at the Centre with work at the Red Door Family Shelter. Marianne was devoted to addressing women's health issues and played a significant role in the introduction of midwifery services in Ontario. The family sincerely thanks Marianne's palliative care team, Sharon Robertson and all the nurses from Living Assistance Services and the medical staff on the 7th Floor of the Peter Munk Building at the Toronto General Hospital for their attentive care and professionalism during her illness. The family also thanks Marianne's extensive network of friends and work colleagues whose visits, messages, letters and prayers provided great support to our sister. Visitation will take place at St. Ann Catholic Parish, 120 First Ave., Toronto (entrance off Gerrard St.), on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by Funeral Mass, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to The Red Door Shelter details at www.reddoorshelter.ca/ways-to-give or The Hayden Hall Project in Darjeeling, India, c/o Canadian Jesuits International, 70 Saint Mary St., Toronto, ON M5S 1J3. Full obituary and online condolences at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019