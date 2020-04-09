|
KELLY, MARIANNE JEANNE Passed suddenly on April 5, 2020 in her 75th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Bernard, Marianne will be deeply missed by her children Sean (Lesley), Adrienne, Brianne, Andrew (Becca), Meghan and Gavin, her grandchildren David, James and Daniel, her brothers Michael Michalski (Margaret), and Wally Michalski (Simone), her sister Kathy Halligan (Wayne Ferderber), as well as her loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. Marianne was an active member of the community, with a meaningful presence in the St. Justin Martyr parish community. An educator at heart, she took great joy in her role as high school teacher and librarian for 25 years. Along with her deep love of family and faith, Marianne will always be remembered for her kindness as well as her sweet and calm demeanor that made everyone she spoke with feel welcome and appreciated. She will be remembered for how much she gave of herself to others including her family, church, community and dozens of charities she donated to regularly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all come together and share our memories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or a charity close to your heart. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020