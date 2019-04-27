KNIGHT, MARIANNE (nee SAUNDERS) It is with tremendous sadness that we inform of Marianne's passing at home after a brief illness. Marianne will be greatly missed by her father, Gordon "Tim" Saunders, mother Marg (deceased), sisters Liz Challice (Barry), Lynn Giles and Joanne Jenah. Marianne was a devoted and special "Auntie" to nephews Lyle Saunders (Katie), Adam Challice (Jennifer) and Brian Jenah and nieces Laura Challice (Dan) and Stephanie Giles. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life for Marianne will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Marianne asked that donations be made to an organization of your choice that helps animals. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019