Marianne MIGHTON

Marianne MIGHTON Obituary
MIGHTON, Marianne Known also as Zuma, Anne, Mom - has moved on to the next stage in her journey, dying peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. She wanted to be surrounded by family and she was. With her was husband Ron and children Lynn (Duncan), Lisa and Mark (Samantha). She adored her grandchildren Kira, Maia, Conan and Pippa. Marianne was widely loved by a plethora of friends and extended family. Her final room was a sacred space filled with calm, peace and love. The family would like to thank the care team at the Oakville Hospital, particularly the compassionate Dr. Chin. A memorial will be held later, in the meantime donations can be made in her honour to Doctors Without Borders.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
