HALAR, MARICA February 13, 1935 – August 12, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of Marica Halar at Bridgepoint Hospital on Monday. August 12, 2019. She leaves behind her son Ivica "Ian" Djurkin of Miami, Florida. Brothers in Toronto, Josip, Juraj and Nikola. She was predeceased by her father Petar Halar (July 17, 1905 – April 7, 1994) and mother Eva Halar nee Laslavic (August 25, 1904 – June 6, 1995). Her siblings, Barica (1927–2011), Drago (1929 - ?), Ivan (1930 – 2012), Branko (1932 – 2011), Pero (1940 - ?), Lojzek (1942 - ?). She will be lovingly remembered by her 12 nephews and nieces. We would like to thank Fr. Mladen Horvat and Friar Marko Puljic for their kindness and prayers. We would also like to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and Bridgepoint Hospital for their care and to her many friends for their continuous prayers and support. A funeral mass was held at Our Lady Queen of Croatia Church, 7 Croatia St., Toronto, on Wednesday, August 13, 2019 at 9 a.m. Burial followed at Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga.



