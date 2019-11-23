ALLWORTH, Marie It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Marie at The Wenleigh Long Term Care in Mississauga, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Ralph. Loving mother of Doug (Donna), Bruce (Mary), Jeff (Susan), Lisa Heinken (Michael) and Greg (Teresa). Cherished Grandmother of Darlene, Deborah, Julia, Megan, Sarah, Michael, Lauren, Noah, Grace and Melody. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, on Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, Erindale, 3041 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to the CNIB or Salvation Army. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019