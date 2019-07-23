BAGLIERI, Marie Antonine (Toni) Passed away, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Dr. John Baglieri. Loving mother of Paul (Becky), John (Martha), the late Mary-Anne and Cathie. Loving Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of many. Toni will be dearly missed by all Siblings, Nieces and Nephews. Resting Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. West, one block East of Runnymede Rd.). Funeral Service to be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church (122 Rathburn Rd., at the corner of Kipling Ave.). Online condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 23, 2019