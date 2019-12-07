BEIWINKLER, Marie (nee GROSSGUT) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Toronto at the age of 90, surrounded by family. Devoted wife of 66 years to the late Peter. Loving mother of Roswitha Skeath (David) and the late Richard. Beloved grandmother of Jessica Skeath-Makxam (Michael), Eric Skeath (Jennifer), Jared Skeath and Christopher Beiwinkler (Bridget). Proud great-grandmother of Noah Makxam and Mason Skeath. A special thank you to the Eatonville Care Centre Staff, especially the 4th Floor West, for their kindness and compassion. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Islington and Kipling Aves), on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4 – 6 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019