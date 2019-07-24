BENNETT, MARIE Mom/Grandma passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the age of 95, at Providence Healthcare. Loving mother of Louise, Joan (Bill), Michael (June), Joseph (Tracey) and David (Angie). Wonderful Grandmother to Matthew, Michelle, Phillip, Claire, Eric, Vanessa, Paul, Scott, Keith and Natalie. Great-Grandmother of Isaac, Penelope and Maisie. Predeceased by her husband Joseph and her daughter Catherine and her many siblings. Fondly remembered by her in-laws Patricia Thornley and Rev. Chris Bennett and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair Ave. E.), on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Parish of St. John, 794 Kingston Rd. (east of Main St.), on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Reception in church hall following the Mass. Burial to follow at Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Houses of Providence would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 24, 2019