Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (Helen) BURK. View Sign Obituary

BURK, Marie (Helen) (nee DALY) 1931-2019 Passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. Marie was born in Toronto on January 26, 1931, to Thomas Elgie Daly and Mary Helena Daly (nee Cole). She married Thomas David Burk on August 26, 1950, and they recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Lovingly known to all her family as Bubbi, Marie is survived by her husband Thomas, her 5 children, Yvonne (Brian), Patricia (Michael), Lorne (Vivian), Teresa (Steven) and Lynn (Gary). Her grandchildren, Lisa, Michael, Eric, Matthew, Robert, Nathan, Katelyn, Brooke and Jana, and great-grandchildren, Laura, Caelum and Remy, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Teresa Harvey (nee Daly) and brother John Daly. Marie was an active member of the Ontario Genealogical Society and amassed a wealth of knowledge and legacy of recorded history for future generations. She was an avid genealogist and researched the history of her and her husband's families, and their journey to Toronto in great detail. She will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 1.30 p.m., at the Sheba Shrine Club, 142 John Street, Barrie. ON.

BURK, Marie (Helen) (nee DALY) 1931-2019 Passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. Marie was born in Toronto on January 26, 1931, to Thomas Elgie Daly and Mary Helena Daly (nee Cole). She married Thomas David Burk on August 26, 1950, and they recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Lovingly known to all her family as Bubbi, Marie is survived by her husband Thomas, her 5 children, Yvonne (Brian), Patricia (Michael), Lorne (Vivian), Teresa (Steven) and Lynn (Gary). Her grandchildren, Lisa, Michael, Eric, Matthew, Robert, Nathan, Katelyn, Brooke and Jana, and great-grandchildren, Laura, Caelum and Remy, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Teresa Harvey (nee Daly) and brother John Daly. Marie was an active member of the Ontario Genealogical Society and amassed a wealth of knowledge and legacy of recorded history for future generations. She was an avid genealogist and researched the history of her and her husband's families, and their journey to Toronto in great detail. She will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 1.30 p.m., at the Sheba Shrine Club, 142 John Street, Barrie. ON. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close