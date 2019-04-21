Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE CALDERONE. View Sign

CALDERONE, MARIE (nee AZZARELLO) Passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, in her 95th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gus (1999). Loving mother of Joseph (Marilyn), Anne Marie (Peter) Tate, Bart (Eileen), Joan (Paul) Bar and Paul (Barbara). Cherished Nana of Gillian (Kevin) Pearce, Margaret (Jesse) Seward, James (Lisa Marie), Jessica, Teresa, Greg (Wendy), Catherine (Vince) Carbone, Carolyn (Chris), Peter, Mark (Emily), Paul, Andrew (Cass), Jacqueline (James), Nicole and Danielle. Dear great-grandmother of Ellie, Thomas, Jacob and Matthew. Heartfelt thanks to her devoted caregivers Mila, Susan, Betty, Martina and Julianna for their care and compassion. Special thanks to the Mount Sinai - Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care team, especially Dr. Russell Goldman, Dr. Jennifer Arvanitis and Ezekiel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.). A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish (670 Sheppard Ave. E.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Ministries. Condolences



CALDERONE, MARIE (nee AZZARELLO) Passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, in her 95th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gus (1999). Loving mother of Joseph (Marilyn), Anne Marie (Peter) Tate, Bart (Eileen), Joan (Paul) Bar and Paul (Barbara). Cherished Nana of Gillian (Kevin) Pearce, Margaret (Jesse) Seward, James (Lisa Marie), Jessica, Teresa, Greg (Wendy), Catherine (Vince) Carbone, Carolyn (Chris), Peter, Mark (Emily), Paul, Andrew (Cass), Jacqueline (James), Nicole and Danielle. Dear great-grandmother of Ellie, Thomas, Jacob and Matthew. Heartfelt thanks to her devoted caregivers Mila, Susan, Betty, Martina and Julianna for their care and compassion. Special thanks to the Mount Sinai - Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care team, especially Dr. Russell Goldman, Dr. Jennifer Arvanitis and Ezekiel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.). A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish (670 Sheppard Ave. E.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Ministries. Condolences www.rskane.ca Funeral Home R.S. Kane Funeral Home

6150 Yonge Street

North York , ON M2M 3W9

(416) 221-1159 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close