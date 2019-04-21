CALDERONE, MARIE (nee AZZARELLO) Passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, in her 95th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gus (1999). Loving mother of Joseph (Marilyn), Anne Marie (Peter) Tate, Bart (Eileen), Joan (Paul) Bar and Paul (Barbara). Cherished Nana of Gillian (Kevin) Pearce, Margaret (Jesse) Seward, James (Lisa Marie), Jessica, Teresa, Greg (Wendy), Catherine (Vince) Carbone, Carolyn (Chris), Peter, Mark (Emily), Paul, Andrew (Cass), Jacqueline (James), Nicole and Danielle. Dear great-grandmother of Ellie, Thomas, Jacob and Matthew. Heartfelt thanks to her devoted caregivers Mila, Susan, Betty, Martina and Julianna for their care and compassion. Special thanks to the Mount Sinai - Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care team, especially Dr. Russell Goldman, Dr. Jennifer Arvanitis and Ezekiel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.). A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish (670 Sheppard Ave. E.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Ministries. Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2019