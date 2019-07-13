Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE CARRIGAN. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel 1981 Dundas Street W Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2 (905)-828-8000 Obituary

CARRIGAN, MARIE (nee BUTLER) Peacefully in her sleep, after a short illness with her family by her side, Marie passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Mississauga. Predeceased by her beloved husband George. Loving mother to Elaine, Anne and Blair. Dear Nana to Christopher and much loved aunt of many. She also leaves her surviving brother Roy Butler (Sheila), and sisters, Lucy (Klinger) and Adele (Hinchey). She worked at Safeco/Dominion Insurance for 20 years, then had a busy retirement. She enjoyed cruises and holidays away, particularly home to New Waterford, Cape Breton. She was active with her Senior's group; joined a Bowling league; spent many years volunteering at Credit Valley Hospital and loved having lunch or shopping with old friends. She also loved a game of Euchre, Cribbage or Scrabble and she was a voracious reader. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at CVH 1B, Amica Erin Mills, and the Wenleigh LTCH. Cremation has taken place. She requested no Funeral Service, but the family will hold a Celebration of Life reception at a later date Arrangements have been entrusted to Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin-Mills Chapel, 905-828-8000. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke or Salvation Army are appreciated. Online condolences may be made at



