BEDARD, Marie Cecile (nee LAJEUNESSE) May 2, 1930 - May 3, 2020 The family is sad to announce the passing of Cecile, quietly, on the morning of May 3, 2020. Cecile, mother to eleven children, ten grandchildren, and great-grandmother to eleven. Predeceased by husband Jean-Charles Bedard, daughter Denise Hartwick, and sons, Roger and Jean-Louis. Her warmth, kindness and patience will forever be missed.


Published in Toronto Star on May 6, 2020.
