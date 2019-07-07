Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie-Claire McDERMOTT. View Sign Service Information R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street North York , ON M2M 3W9 (416)-221-1159 Obituary

McDERMOTT, Marie-Claire It is with great sadness that the family of Marie-Claire McDermott (née Melotte) announce her passing after a brief illness, on Thursday, July 4 2019, at the age of 71 years. Predeceased by her father, Paulo and her infant daughter, Fiona, she will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 48 years, Peter, her son Peter (Lisa-Marie) and her loving granddaughters Michella and Mila. Marie-Claire will be sadly missed by her mother, Rosemay, by her brothers and sisters, Claude (Vickie), Michelle (Jim), Johnny (Pam), by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, in particular by Maureen and Paddy Callan and by numerous nieces and nephews with a special thought for her beloved Greg and Mary Frances Callan. Her extended family and dear friends will remember her for her generosity, kindness and manicured hands. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at RS Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edwards the Confessor, 75 Churchill Ave., North York, followed by the burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Critical Care Unit at the Toronto Western General Hospital for their attention and care during her final moments. Condolences may be left at



