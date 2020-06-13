MARIE COLEMAN

COLEMAN, MARIE Peacefully, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Fairhaven Home, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Frederick. Loving mother of Michael (Julie), Charlene (Al) and Scott (Pamela). She will be sadly missed by her cherished grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.