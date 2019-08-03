BEAULIEU-BOYCHYN, Marie (Mary) Domine (nee ROBICHAUD) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Beaulieu-Boychyn on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. We lost a gem and gained an angel. Celebration of life memories will take place at Barnes Funeral Home 5295 Thickson Rd., Whitby, ON, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Visitation at 10 a.m., Service at 11 a.m. (reception to follow). Mary's final resting place will be in Edmundston, NB, with her first husband Leo Beaulieu. Edmundston arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Leo The Great's Church in Florenceville, NB, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019