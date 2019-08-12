MARIE DOREEN CARROLL

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all right now. Marie was a so well loved..."
    - Lesley Doucette
  • "Having just heard of Marie's passing I feel a terrible..."
    - Eddie Cormier
  • "Julie and family I was sadden to hear the loss of your Mom...."
    - Jackie Mccullough
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Gabor & Anne Karl
Service Information
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON
L1T 2Z7
(905)-428-8488
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
Obituary

CARROLL, MARIE DOREEN Peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Marie Doucette, loving mother of Darlene (Ian) Wailes, Bill (Sherri) Carroll, Julie Gray and Keith (Michelle) Carroll. Loving nanny and best friend of Tara, Kyle, Kathryn, Michael, Matthew, Marcus, Danielle, Jill and Monique and great-nanny of Ethan, Emma, Everly, Everett, Ridley, Remi, Rhett, Sydney, Cameron, Avery and Bailey. Sister and best friend of Phyllis Scriver and predeceased by her parents Amos and Claire and her brother Joseph. Lovingly remembered by her family and friends. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, (Pickering Village) Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Tuesday, August 13th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Interment in Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation. www.sickkidsfoundation.com Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 12, 2019
