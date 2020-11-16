1/
MARIE DORIS AUCOIN
AUCOIN, MARIE DORIS Passed away peacefully, on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Waterford Retirement Residence in Oakville, at the age of 90. Predeceased by her beloved husband Daniel Aucoin. Loving mother of Geri Miroslavich (John) and Linda Gauthier (Peter). Cherished grandmother of Danielle. Doris will be deeply missed by her special nephew Blair as well as many other nephews, nieces, extended family members and friends. Doris enjoyed playing cards, baking, and was especially fond of her family vacations to Florida and Myrtle Beach. In keeping with Doris' wishes, Cremation has taken place. Special thanks to the caring staff at Chartwell Memory Living. A Private Family Service and Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer Society would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2020.
