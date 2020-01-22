|
|
HOWORTH CSJ, Sister Marie (Formerly Sister Eulalie Marie) Died peacefully at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the 68th year of her religious life. Sister Marie was predeceased by her parents, Francis James Howorth and Eulalie Margaret (McGuire) Howorth, her sisters, Angela Howorth and Bette Guentner, and her brothers, Richard, Frank, and John Howorth. She will be missed by her family, cousins, friends and Sisters in community. Sister Marie was born and raised in Toronto, where she taught elementary school prior to entering the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto in 1952. Following her profession of vows, Sister Marie taught and was principal in elementary schools in St. Catharines, Thorold and Toronto. As well, she was on staff at Oshawa Catholic High School (now Paul Dwyer Catholic High School), St. Joseph's College School, where she was vice principal and Michael Power - St. Joseph's High School, where she was a teacher and a chaplain. Sister Marie was an excellent teacher who was well-loved by her students. As a woman of high energy and compassion, she was a wonderful role model as she raised consciousness with her students with regard to the needs of the world. She taught students how they could make a difference by reaching out in compassion to those in need in Canada as well as in Haiti and other parts of the world. Her great love of sports, especially tennis and skiing, as well as her love of bridge, were always a wonderful part of her life. In her later years as her health declined, Sister Marie resided at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence. Visitation will take place at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in the Chapel, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fontbonne Ministries, 101 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto, ON M4H 1M2.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020