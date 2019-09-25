MARIE JEAN LONG

Service Information
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON
M1S 1T3
(416)-293-5211
Obituary

LONG, MARIE JEAN Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Marie is reunited with her beloved Terry. Dear Mum to Gary and Barb, Glenn and Kerry, Martin and Liz. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Erikka, Amber, Kevin, Andrew, Jade and Kady. Will be missed by her sister Lynne and Max and sister-in-law Meryll, her daughter Tracy and her children, Emma, Abby and Oliver. Friends will be received at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Agincourt, on Saturday, September 28th from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. in the Ogden Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019
