LEGASSICKE, Marie Jeanette (nee DUGGAN) March 6, 1929 - October 3, 2020 Marie died peacefully at her residence, Rouge Valley Extendicare, of natural causes. Beloved wife of John (2007), loving mother of Bill (Nancy), Brian (Theresa), Bob (Gail) and Bruce (Julie). Loved grandmother of Ryan (Janet), Colleen (Shane), Jeff, Libby, John, Derrick and Leanne. Dear GG of Vivienne, Valentina and Frances. Loving and dutiful daughter of late parents Jeannette (Harwood) and Charles Duggan. Predeceased by sister Pat, and brothers Bill and Jimmy. Survived by sister Anne (Orval Crawford) and niece Nancy Duggan. Sister-in-law of the late Robert Dover (Estelle) and the late Pat (the late Ron Almond). Remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews. John and Marie raised their boys in Scarborough, and retired to Balm Beach on Georgian Bay, where they enjoyed many years together. Later Marie moved to Chartwell City Centre Pickering to be near her family. As her health declined, in 2018 she moved to Rouge Valley Extendicare. Marie was a longtime parishioner at St. Mark's United Church in Scarborough, and later at Wyevale United Church, and was very active in the UCW. Should you wish, donations in memory of Marie to Sleeping Children Around The World, or to a charity of your choice, would be gratefully appreciated by the family. Private family funeral. Interment at a later date with husband John in Wyevale Community Cemetery. A loving wife, daughter, sister, a good friend and wonderful mom. God bless her.