CINI, MARIE JOSEPHINE Passed away peacefully the afternoon of Friday, April 12, 2019 in her 88th year at Dorothy Ley Hospice Toronto. Loving mother of Victoria, Lucienne and Christopher. Proud grandmother of Adam, Jenna, Danielle and Tara. Great-grandmother of Cameron and Chloe. Predeceased by Louis Galea (deceased 1958) and Joseph Cini (deceased in 2013). Marie will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Visitation on Monday, April 22nd at Brampton Memorial Funeral Home, 2-6 p.m. Service on Tuesday, April 23rd at Holy Cross Church in Georgetown at 11 a.m. Reception following at The Terra Cotta Inn at 1 p.m. The family ask that donations be made to Dorothy Ley Hospice in lieu of flowers. For full details please visit Marie's page at www.bramptonmemorial.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2019