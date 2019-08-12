KENNEDY, MARIE KATHLEEN (nee FLEMING) It is with sorrow, but also with great hope and faith in the resurrection, that we announce the repose in the Lord of Marie Kathleen Fleming, in her 98th year, on August 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents David Fleming and Eugenie Dion, her brother Jack, as well as her husband of 48 years, James Byron Kennedy (September 22, 1997). Kathleen was a loving mother to Mary, who predeceased her (June 23, 1951), Protodeacon B. David, Kevin and Paul and his wife Patricia Moore. She was a devoted and loving grandmother to Mary-Catharine, Deacon Cyril and his wife Ana, Theá and her husband Geoff, Columba and her husband Adam, Aidan, Gerard and his wife Jane, Andrew and his wife Meg, Theresa and her husband Chris, Paula, and Patrick. Kathleen was delighted to be the great-grandmother of Jonah, Lucy and Portia. Visitation: Monday, August 12th at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, August 13th at St. Basil Roman Catholic Parish, 50 St. Joseph St., Toronto, at 10:30 a.m. Interment: St. Elias Cemetery, 10193 Heritage Rd., Brampton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or St. Elias Church, 10193 Heritage Rd., Brampton, ON L7A 0A1, would be appreciated. Grant, O Lord, eternal rest in blessed repose to your ever remembered servant, Marie Kathleen, and make her memory eternal!

