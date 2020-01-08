Home

Peacefully at Mackenzie Health, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the age of 91. Wonderful and beautiful mother of Angelo, Gary and Lisa (Jim). Loving grandmother of Sophie (Justin) and Maria. Family and friends may call at the Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Service to follow in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020
