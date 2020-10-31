1/1
MARIE LANE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANE, MARIE Peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket on Monday, October 26, 2020. Marie lived her student years in Toronto, graduating from Eastern Commerce. She married her childhood sweetheart, Ernie Lane (Keswick), formerly of Toronto, in 1954, 66 years ago. In 1992, she retired from Litton Systems Canada, having started off at Ivan S. Grey Company. At first, living in Malton, came her daughters Mindy Richardson of London and Kathy (Paul Lefebvre) of Willow Beach. They later moved to Bolton, then Keswick. Marie and Ernie travelled the U.S., cruising Alaska, Europe and Hawaii, just to name a few of their adventures. Cherished grandmother of Sarah, Michelle (Cody), Tonia, Amanda, Curtis, and great grandmother of Quinn, Cali, Brody, Tucker and Chloe. Dear sister of Marjorie (Justin) and Marnie (Dane). She will be missed by her family and friends, especially at Keswick Gardens, thankful for the help of Personal Support Workers, the Margaret Bahen Hospice, and all who supported her and her family in the past few years. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, a private family interment will take place at Christ Church Anglican, Churchyard, Roches Point, Ontario. In memory of Marie, donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.W. Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved