SIMON, Marie-Laure Peacefully passed away at Kensington Hospice on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 61, with her family at her side. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kensington Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family. She is survived by her beloved partner Lorraine Starkevicius. She will be dearly missed by her children Cindy Ashley Simon (Terry Dyck) and Thorn Soleil Simon (Sandra Raymond). Grandchildren Danielle Simon Newton, Alyshia Dyck, Maxime Simon-Tanguay and Jaymz Eddy Simon. Sister Anne Simon (Michel Therrien) and her second family Bathurst United Church. There will be a celebration of Marie's life on May 25, 2019. For more information and/or condolences may be left on www.aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019