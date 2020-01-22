|
CASISTA, MARIE LILLIAN After a courageous battle with cancer, Marie passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her Kingston home on December 30, 2019, at the age of 65. Marie will be sadly missed by many friends and colleagues, but most of all by her beloved soulmate, husband and best friend, Real Casista. She was the most selfless and loving mother to both Michael and Carolyn, as well as the mother-in-law to Kaurie. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Bernadette's Church (21 Bayly St. E., Ajax, ON), at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at 1 p.m. in the church reception hall. Memorial donations may be made directly to the in Marie's name.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020