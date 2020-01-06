Home

Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
Marie McGEE Obituary
McGEE, Marie Marie Eileen (Hart) McGee, beloved wife of the late Daniel McGee, left this world on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the young age of 89. Her sense of humour and sunny disposition will be missed by her beloved caregivers: Shirlet Wilson Davis and Marnie Walker; her family and many friends at Canterbury Place, Lansing United Church and the North York area. A celebration of life will be held at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Funeral Centre, 375 Mt. Pleasant Road, (east gate entrance), Toronto on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Visitation 12 noon, 1 p.m. service.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020
