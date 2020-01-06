|
|
McGEE, Marie Marie Eileen (Hart) McGee, beloved wife of the late Daniel McGee, left this world on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the young age of 89. Her sense of humour and sunny disposition will be missed by her beloved caregivers: Shirlet Wilson Davis and Marnie Walker; her family and many friends at Canterbury Place, Lansing United Church and the North York area. A celebration of life will be held at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Funeral Centre, 375 Mt. Pleasant Road, (east gate entrance), Toronto on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Visitation 12 noon, 1 p.m. service.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020