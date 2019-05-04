MENDES, MARIE Our beloved mother, Marie Mendes, 95, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. Her Celebration of Life will be held on May 11th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home. Marie was born in Madeira Portugal, to Mr. and Mrs. John Coelho. The family immigrated to Port-of-Spain, Trinidad in 1937. She was married to Mr. Manuel Mendes in 1944. They had two children, Anthony and Theodore. A dedicated mother first, Marie courageously immigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1952, then moved to Toronto where she worked as a seamstress. Marie's home welcomed many nephews, nieces and friends over the years. Marie is survived by her two sons, Tony and Ted, daughters-in-law, Teresa and Ronalie, her grandchildren Laura, Michael, Jeffrey and Lauren and her two great-grandchildren Ava-Marie and Kai. Her last years were at True Davidson Acres. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimers Society of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019