MURPHY, Marie (Mary Baranieski) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marie Murphy (Mary Baranieski). Marie was struggling in her final weeks but now has found peace from her suffering. Her beloved husband (Bill) William G. Murphy passed away 14 years ago in Toronto. In her last few days Marie was well cared for at Groves Memorial Hospital in Fergus. She took her last breath on February 26, 2019, she was in her 92nd year. Marie was the daughter of Sophia and Tony Baranieski. One of 15 children, she grew up in the farmlands of Saskatchewan. She left home at an early age to travel and experience the world, which she did until she met and fell in love with her husband Bill. Marie and Bill lived for many years in the beaches area of Toronto. Marie leaves behind her daughter Gayla Baranieski who lives in Vancouver with her husband Michael Riefman and her son Terry Murphy who lives in the Orangeville area with his wife Mary Murphy. In addition to her children Marie leaves behind her remaining brothers and sisters as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Marie's grandson Jacob Murphy and his wife Cristina Pantilanan Murphy live in Orangeville with Marie's great-granddaughter, 3 year old Lily Simone Murphy. Marie had many friends during her lifetime but sadly most have passed away. Those that remain and her newest friends remember Marie as a simple woman with a joyful attitude and a great sense of humour. She loved sports, especially watching the Toronto Blue Jays and Raptors. Years ago Marie and her husband hosted countless parties in their home at the beaches. These are still fondly remembered. Oftentimes in the holiday season she would send home cooked meals and desserts to friends and neighbours. Marie truly loved people. Without a doubt it can be said that she had intense love for and great pride in her family. She was a loyal and generous woman to all who knew her. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at In Memoriam Life Celebration Centre, 633419 Hwy. 10, Mono Plaza, Mono, Ontario, on March 10th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. With open mic for "Words of Remembrance" at 3:00 p.m. A luncheon will be provided. Please feel free to dress comfortably. As per her wishes, Marie was cremated. A private burial service will take place in the spring. Online condolences may be made at

